Travel industries say it is still safe to travel

WASHINGTON D.C. — One of the industries most affected by the COVID-19 outbreak is the travel industry.

President Trump invited CEOs from eight of the nation’s largest airlines to the White House on March 4.

All passengers on direct flights from Italy and South Korea beginning this week, March 8, are being screened before boarding.

The airlines asked the administration to assure Americans it is safe to travel and to not cancel their vacation plans.

The White House also met with leaders from the nursing-home industry to talk about increased measures to prevent the spread of the virus among older adults.