Tracking the Tropics: Zeta gaining strength, will likely become hurricane

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor Tropical Storm Zeta as it gets stronger off the coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Monday morning.

The 27th named storm of the season formed Sunday and is forecast to become a hurricane Monday before it makes landfall near Cancun, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the northwestern Caribbean. It’s expected to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast by the middle of the week.

Louisiana is bunkering down and bracing for potential impact. Zeta could be the fifth storm to hit the hurricane-ravaged state this season after Cristobal, Laura, Marco, and Delta.

“We must roll up our sleeves, like we always do, and prepare for a potential impact to Louisiana,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards.

At 5 a.m. ET Monday, Zeta was about 210 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, and tropical storm-force-winds extending outward up to 115 miles from the storm’s center. It was moving northwest at 9 mph.

Forecasters are predicting the storm will cross the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday before it moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and nears the Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

The Yucatan Peninsula, the Cayman Islands, and central and western Cuba could get 1 to 3 feet of storm surge and 4 to 8 inches of rain, with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 12 inches.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

  • Tulum to Dzilam Mexico
  • Cozumel

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Pinar del Rio Cuba
  • South of Tulum to Punta Allen
  • West of Dzilam to Progreso

