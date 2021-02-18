Toro recalls snow blowers due to amputation hazard

(CBS) — The Toro Company is recalling about 6,700 snow blowers to repair a problem that poses an amputation hazard. The defective product’s recall comes with much of the country covered in snow, including states like Texas and Georgia that don’t typically see the winter weather conditions that bring out plows and shovels.

The Bloomington, Minn.-based company has received five reports of incidents where its Toro Max Snowthrower’s auger failed to disengage when the control lever is released, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

No injuries were reported.

Made in Juarez, Mexico, the recalled snow blowers were sold at stores and online nationwide at Home Depot, Ace Hardware and Toro authorized dealers from November 2020 through January 2021 for about $1,200.

The snow blowers being recalled involve model year 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers, with the model number 37802 listed on the back of the product. Serial numbers included in the recall can be found on Toro’s website.

People who purchased the snow blowers were urged not to use them and to contact a Toro dealer for a free repair. Consumers can call the company toll-free at (833) 254-8856 to access a 24-hour Toro Dealer locator system, which can also be found online.