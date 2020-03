Tom Hanks, winner of the Cecil B. deMille Award, poses in the press room at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

AUSTRALIA — Tom Hanks, a beloved actor, posted on Twitter that he and his wife Rita tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hanks was the voice of Woody in the Toy Story films and played Mr. Rogers in the recent film “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.”

The tweet says the two were in Australia when they experienced symptoms such as body aches, chills and slight fevers.

Hanks says he and his wife will be “tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”