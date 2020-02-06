The Rolling Stones announce 2020 “No Filter” tour dates

(CBS).– The Rolling Stones are back — again. The iconic English rock band unveiled dates Thursday for their summer 2020 stadium tour.

The band postponed its North American tour last May due to lead singer Mick Jagger’s health, promising the shows in the U.S. and Canada would be rescheduled. The “No Filter” tour was slated to start April 20 in Miami before doctors told Jagger in late March he required treatment, reportedly for a heart valve issue.

“I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets,” Jagger tweeted at the time. “I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

In June, an energetic Jagger returned to the stage in Chicago to continue the tour. The 75-year-old showed no signs of ill health at the time, bringing his electric energy to every show with lead guitarist Keith Richards, 76, guitarist Ronnie Wood, 72, and drummer Charlie Watts, 78.

It's a new year, a new decade & we're thrilled to announce a brand new Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 USA/CA tour!



There is a fan presale starting on Weds Feb 12

Tickets go on general sale Fri Feb 14

The band will continue its “No Filter” tour, which began in 2017, with a 15-city run in May 2020, starting with San Diego and ending in Atlanta.

“There’s something about the rhythm of hitting the road. It gets in your blood,” Jagger said in a promotional video for the upcoming tour. “Being on the road, you see a lot of the city. You meet a lot of people, you see old friends. It’s magical.”

Tickets go on sale February 14, but pre-sale codes will be available earlier that week.

