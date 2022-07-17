CHARLOTTE (WJZY) – One of the stars from the hit TV show “The Office” was among those evacuated from a Charlotte comedy club due to an active shooter situation, he said on his Instagram account.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they responded to calls regarding the incident around 9 p.m. Saturday at the Comedy Zone at the AvidXchange Music Factory.

Comedian Craig Robinson, known for his role as Darryl from NBC’s “The Office,” posted on his Instagram account that he was set to perform at the club when police came in and moved everyone outdoors due to an active shooter situation.

Shooting prompts Charlotte comedy club evacuation

“There was an active shooter in the comedy club,” Robinson said in the video. He explained he had been in the green room at the time of the shooting and that officials moved people from Comedy Zone to a nearby Big Time Rush concert.

Robinson was in the midst of a four-day stretch of performances, according to the Comedy Zone’s website.

“It was just wild,” Robinson went on to say about the incident. He can then be heard asking someone near him if “anybody got hit.” Another person can later be heard telling Robinson, “they got him.”

Officers said the suspect “brandished a firearm inside” Comedy Zone, “which was quickly evacuated.”

“The suspect then discharged his weapon,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a Saturday safety alert. The suspect was taken into custody and no injuries were reported.

“I’m glad that nobody got hurt,” a witness told Nexstar’s WJZY. “I’m glad it wasn’t fatal.”

Robinson’s final show is Sunday night at 7 p.m.

Police have not identified the suspect, but say more information will be released as it becomes available.