Texas mask standoff round 2: Woman arrested for refusing to wear a mask at bank arrested again at Office Depot

(FOX) — A woman who was arrested last week for refusing to wear a mask inside a Galveston bank was arrested again Wednesday morning for another mask standoff at an Office Depot, video obtained by FOX 26 shows.

Texas City Police officers were called to the Office Depot shortly after 9 a.m., where they encountered a maskless Terry Lynn Wright, 65, loudly reading something from her phone.

An officer informed her that if she refused to leave, she would go to jail for trespassing.

“Nope, I’m not going. You’re in violation of the law,” she told officers as she was put in handcuffs. “This is a major violation. … You are taking my rights away.”

“I’m trying to school you people on my rights,” Wright yelled as she was escorted out of the store by police.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott repealed the state’s mask mandate earlier this month, but private businesses can still require face coverings as well as other safety measures.

Once they got outside of the store, one of the officers evidently recognized her from the viral video last week in which she was arrested for refusing to wear a mask in a Bank of America.

One of the officers asked, “You’re the lady the other day who caused issues in Galveston?”

“No, I was the lady the other day who was following my rights,” she responded.

Two warrants were out for Wright’s arrest related to the earlier incident, so she was taken to Galveston County jail on charges of criminal trespassing and resisting arrest. No additional charges were filed for the Office Depot incident.