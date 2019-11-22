Tesla’s new “unbreakable armored glass” truck

(CBS).– Tesla showed off its latest electric creation at the Los Angeles auto show. It features ultra-hard stainless steel construction and what was advertised as unbreakable armored glass.

The unveiling of Tesla’s new cybertruck did not go as planned.

The armored glass is supposed to be unbreakable, but it failed both times it was put to the test last night.

The futuristic-looking truck is made from the same metal used for space-x rockets.

Tesla founder Elon Musk says the electric vehicle has a maximum range over 500 miles and he claims it performs better than some sports cars.