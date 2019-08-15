Tennessee set to execute inmate by electrocution Thursday

This booking photo released by the Tennessee Department of Corrections shows Stephen West. West has made a last minute request to be put to death in the electric chair instead of dying by lethal injection. The state Department of Correction on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 confirmed West made the request ahead of his Thursday execution. He previously opted against selecting a preference, which would have resulted in lethal injection. (Tennessee Department of Corrections via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee inmate who says his accomplice was the one who fatally stabbed a mother and her 15-year-old daughter in 1986 is scheduled to die in the electric chair.

The execution of 56-year-old Stephen West is scheduled for Thursday evening at a Nashville prison.

West was also convicted of raping the teen.

West has denied he’s a killer, saying his then-17-year-old accomplice killed 51-year-old Wanda Romines and her 15-year-old daughter, Sheila Romines. West was 23 at the time. The juvenile co-defendant received a life sentence, with parole possible in 2030.

In a court filing, the state has said West was sentenced to die for “brutally stabbing to death” the two victims.

Gov. Bill Lee denied West’s clemency application, which also said West has been taking powerful medication to treat mental illness.