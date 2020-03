SAN DIEGO, Ca. — The man accused of opening fire at a Southern California Jewish synagogue last April is facing the death penalty.

A spokesperson for the San Diego district attorney said they will seek the death penalty against 20-year-old John T. Earnest.

Earnest rushed into the building on the last day of Passover and fired at worshippers.

One woman died and three people were wounded including the Rabbi and an 8-year-old girl.