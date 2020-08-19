Sweetie Pie’s owner charged in alleged murder for hire plot in the murder of his nephew

JACKSON, Miss. – The FBI, Department of Justice, and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of 41-year-old James Timothy Norman of St. Louis for the commission of a murder for hire plot that resulted in the death of Norman’s 18-year-old nephew Andre Montgomery.

The DOJ alleges Norman, the owner of Sweetie Pie’s, took out a $450,000 life insurance policy on his nephew in 2014, with him as the sole beneficiary. Then in March 2016, Norman contacted and communicated with an exotic dancer by the name of Terica Ellies of Memphis, Tennessee, who told Norman via a cellphone she would be in St. Louis.

On the day prior to Andre Montgomery’s death, Norman flew to St. Louis from Los Angeles. Once in St. Louis, both Norman and Ellis communicated with each other via burner phones. Elli also used the phone to learn Montgomery’s location and called Norman.

Just after 8 p.m. on March 14, Montgomery was shot and killed in the 3900 block of Natural Bridge Road in St. Louis.

Authorities say Ellis’ phone was used in the area of Montgomery’s murder. They also allege that Ellis called Norman and later traveled back to Memphis, where she deposited over $9,000 in various bank accounts.

On March 21, Norman contacted the insurance company in an attempt to collect on the life insurance he had on his nephew Andre Montgomery.

Terica Ellis has also been charged in the murder for hire plot.

Both are being held in federal custody.