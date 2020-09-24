Support program for airlines expiring, airline employees concerned about their jobs

WASHINGTON D.C. — Thousands of airline employees worry about being furloughed if congress doesn’t throw their industry another lifeline.

The $32 billion support program was created for the airlines as part of the CARES Act, but it expires on Oct. 1.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker says there is a way to prevent the furloughs, but if an agreement isn’t made, employees will be furloughed.

“I know a mother and a father who are both flight attendants, on the furlough list, with a special needs son. the family is in jeopardy of losing their medical insurance,” said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants.

Currently, it looks unlikely the support program could be extended on its own and congress shows no signs of agreeing on another major COVID-relief bill before election day.