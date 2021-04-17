Super Bowl champion and Jackson County legislator Fred Arbanas dead at 82, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Jackson County Democrats, long time Jackson County legislator and former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Fred Arbanas has died at the age of 82.

Arbanas played with the Chiefs from 1962-1970 and helped the team win Super Bowl IV. He is a member of the AFL All-Time Team and the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, Arbanas attended Michigan State before being drafted in 1961 to the Dallas Texans.

Arbanas is 12 on the all-time receiving yards list in franchise history and third all-time among tight ends behind Tony Gonzalez and Travis Kelce.

After retiring from football, Arbanas became a Jackson County legislator in 1973 and spent over 40 years in the position.

The Longview Lake Golf Course was renamed the Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake in 1999 in honor of his many years of service.