Student found dead from apparent natural causes at SAU

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Southern Arkansas University has confirmed that a 22-year-old student was found dead on campus on Wednesday.

Officials with the university say Carrington Jackson, from Winchester, AR, passed away in his residence hall from apparent natural causes.

“We are completely devastated by this horrible news,” said SAU President Trey Berry. “We are heartbroken for his family, friends and our entire SAU family. ”

Carrington’s body will be sent to the state medical examiner for an autopsy, per SAU’s protocols.