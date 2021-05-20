Sioux City man caused nearly 5K in damages scratching name into car, business, police say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested for causing nearly $5,000 in damages by using a rock to scratch his name into multiple things early Thursday morning.

According to court documents, at 2:42 a.m. Thursday morning, Rino Sarafin, 23, was found at 111 3rd Street in Sioux City. Sarafin was seen on security camera footage outside the Hard Rock Casino. Sarafin was seen scratching his name into a generator, concrete wall, dumpster, and a food truck, causing $2,500 in damages. Sarafin also caused $1,500 in damages by scratching his name into a car.

Camera footage also caught Sarafin at Bergie’s Bar, located on 215 4th Street. Sarafin scratched his name into the building, leaving the business with $800 in damages.

Sarafin is charged on three counts of criminal mischief. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and is held on a $5,000 bond.