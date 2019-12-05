Shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard sends 3 to hospital

Hi. (FOX) — A shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii sent three people to the hospital Wednesday, sources told Fox News, adding that the scene was “under control as of now.”

It was not immediately clear whether the shooter was among those hospitalized.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time at Drydock 2.

Officials locked down buildings and a PA system urged anyone on base to take cover, Hawaii News Now reported. The lockdown was lifted around 4 p.m. local time.

The gates at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam were closed as first responders rushed to the scene, according to a tweet issued by the base.

The shipyard is across the harbor from Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which is set to observe 78 years after the attack by Japan which launched the U.S. into World War II.

Pearl Harbor also has served as the headquarters for the U.S. Pacific Fleet and has been the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich and The Associated Press contributed to this report.