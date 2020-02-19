Several people quarantined over coronavirus have been released

SAN DIEGO, Ca. — More than one hundred people that were quarantined at a California military base over coronavirus fears have been released.

Those in quarantine were in groups that fled the epicenter of the virus outbreak in China.

Those people remained at the air station for 14 days of quarantine.

About 165 people were let go today, Feb. 18, and shuttled to nearby train stations and airports.

Two of the evacuees at the air station did test positive for the virus.

Those two will remain in isolated medical care at UC San Diego Health.