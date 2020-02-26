Several killed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin shooting

MILWAUKEE, Wi. (CBS) — Multiple people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at the MillerCoors building in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Mayor Tom Barrett said. Police advised residents to “stay clear” of the area as authorities investigated.

Barrett called the shooting “horrific” and said it was a “horrible” day for employees and those close to the situation.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the scene investigating. A nearby school and local business were placed on lockdown.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.