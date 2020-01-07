Senator Josh Hawley proposes new rules for impeachment

U.S. — Senator Josh Hawley introduced a resolution to dismiss the impeachment trial today on Capitol Hill.

Missouri’s freshman senator made the big step today to move the impeachment process along.

Senator Hawley expressed his distaste with the impeachment trial today saying Speaker Nancy Pelosi is taking too long to present the articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial.

In his speech he said it’s been 19 days since the articles of impeachment were adopted and that this was the longest delay in American history in providing notice to the Senate to move forward with a trial.

Hawley told members of the senate it was obvious that House Democrats wanted to impeach the president but did not actually want a trial.

He told his colleagues his plan would limit the House of Representatives 25 days after articles of impeachment are adopted to take them to the Senate for trial.

If the house does not abide by that, the Senate would then be able to introduce a motion to dismiss for lack of prosecution.

“It is time to update the senate’s rule to account for this unprecedented attempt at obstruction at denial and delay,” Sen. Hawley said. “It is time for the Senate to act.”

