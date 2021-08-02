Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Graham, he “started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor [Monday] morning.”

He said his symptoms are currently mild and compared them to a sinus infection.

Graham will quarantine for 10 days.

The senator went on to say that he was “very glad” to be vaccinated, because “without the vaccination [he] is certain [he] would not feel as well as [he does] now.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now