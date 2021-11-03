Select Hy-Vee Pharmacies will be vaccinating kids with limited supply

In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

MISSOURI – Select Hy-Vee Pharmacies have a limited supply of free pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 by appointment only.

Since the pediatric supply is limited, more appointment slots will be added as more doses become available. Springfield Hy-Vee Pharmacies are not currently part of the list having the pediatric Pfizer vaccine supply. We will have updates if they do become available locally.

According to a press release, Parents/guardians can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5-11 by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine. Using Hy-Vee`s online scheduler, parents/guardians can quickly search for the Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine across Hy-Vee pharmacy locations near them.

Eligible patients will be able to get the vaccine for free regardless of what insurance they have. Hy-Vee pharmacy locations are open seven days a week and offer convenient evening and weekend hours.