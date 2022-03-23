KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City man is charged with the federal court after child pornography was found on the cell phone he carried into the U.S. Department of Energy’s national security campus.

Shaun Walker, 39, is currently a resident of Springfield, Missouri. He is facing one count of distributing child pornography, one count of receiving child pornography, and one count of possessing child pornography.

Walker is in federal custody waiting on a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday, March 24.

According to an affidavit, Walker gave his phone to security personnel so they could make sure there was no classified material on the phone. During the review, the security officer found numerous images and videos of child pornography. The phone was seized and is awaiting a forensic examination.

Investigators found an encrypted folder on Walker holding 21 images and a video of a 5-year-old girl who is known to Walker. Thousands of messages were also found on chatting apps where Walker would talk with girls he found through a live streaming pornography website. He would ask for and distribute photos and videos of nude underage females.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine A. Connelly. It was investigated by the Department of Energy, Office of Inspector General.