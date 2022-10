EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — October is Fire Prevention Month, so here are some safety tips provided by Shelter Insurance to help prevent fires and prepare for a fire in your home.

Maintain your smoke alarms Plan your escape route in case of a fire Prevent electrical fires by updating your home’s electrical system and not using devices with damaged power chords Use your appliances wisely

These tips can help you and your family when it comes to fire preparation and prevention.