Sacramento cop fatally shot by gunman in ambush, suspect surrenders after 8-hour standoff: report

SACRAMENTO, Ca. (FOX) — A police officer in Sacramento, Calif., died late Wednesday hours after a suspect opened fire on her and other officers while responding to a domestic violence call.

Police later identified the slain officer as 26-year-old Tara O’Sullivan. The suspected gunman surrendered to authorities after he’d barricaded himself inside a home for nearly eight hours, The Sacramento Bee reported.

O’Sullivan had been working for the city since January 2018, according to city records cited by the paper. She was part of the first class of graduates of Sacramento State’s Law Enforcement Candidate Scholars program in 2017 and went on to the Sacramento Police Academy.

Several officers were on a domestic disturbance call, helping a woman collect her belongings and leave a home on Redwood Avenue near Edgewater, when the officer was wounded, Sgt. Vance Chandler said. Deputy Chief Dave Peletta said O’Sullivan was partnered with a training officer when she was shot just before 6 p.m.

O’Sullivan lay in the backyard of a home and officers couldn’t reach her because the gunman kept firing, Chandler said. Police were swarming backyards in search of a suspect and warning residents to stay inside. Multiple gunshots were reportedly heard.

To read the rest of the story, click here.