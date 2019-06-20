Roy Blunt’s committee votes in favor of emergency funding to border

WASHINGTON D.C. — More money is on its way to help with the humanitarian crisis at our southern border.

Today the Senate Appropriations Committee voted 30-to-1 in favor of an emergency funding bill that will help the department of health and human services.

Senator Roy Blunt chairs that committee and has been a vocal supporter of sending more money to the border.

In May, about 10-thousand unaccompanied children crossed the border.

Today’s bill includes 2.8 billion dollars to help care for and shelter those children.

