Researchers predict global temperatures to hit highest level in 50 million years

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

379099 01: The sun’s coronal loops are shown in this photo, released September 26, 2000, taken by special instruments on board NASA’s Transition Region and Coronal Explorer (TRACE) spacecraft. Fountains of multimillion-degree, electrified gas in the atmosphere of the sun have revealed the location where the solar atmosphere is heated to temperatures 1000-times greater than the sun’s visible surface. (Photo by NASA/Newsmakers)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — New research from experts in the United States and Germany shows global temperatures are on track to hit their highest levels in 50 million years by 2300.

Researchers analyzed fossils in sediment cores of the sea floor to make the projection. Based on their findings, they believe “warmhouse” and “hothouse” states are on the way due to uncured greenhouse gas emissions and other human activities.

The last time the planet experienced warmhouse conditions was some 34 million years ago during the Eocene epoch, according to the report from the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Back then, there were no polar ice caps.

During that period, experts believe global temperatures were anywhere from 16-25 degrees higher than they are right now.

“The time from 66 [million] to 34 million years ago, when the planet was significantly warmer than it is today, is of particular interest, as it represents a parallel in the past to what future anthropogenic change could lead to,” study author Thomas Westerhold, Director of the University of Bremen Center for Marine Environmental Sciences in Germany, wrote in a statement.

You can read much more about the study which was published by Science.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News
Scattered Clouds

Springfield

65°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Rolla

63°F Few Clouds Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

West Plains

67°F Few Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

80° / 58°
Morning fog followed by afternoon sun
Morning fog followed by afternoon sun 10% 80° 58°

Monday

80° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 80° 57°

Tuesday

83° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 83° 62°

Wednesday

84° / 65°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 10% 84° 65°

Thursday

81° / 60°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 20% 81° 60°

Friday

80° / 59°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 80° 59°

Saturday

80° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 80° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
69°

72°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
72°

74°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

73°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
73°

68°

8 PM
Clear
3%
68°

65°

9 PM
Clear
3%
65°

64°

10 PM
Clear
4%
64°

63°

11 PM
Clear
5%
63°

62°

12 AM
Clear
6%
62°

61°

1 AM
Clear
7%
61°

60°

2 AM
Clear
7%
60°

60°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
60°

59°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
59°

58°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
58°

58°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
58°

58°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
58°

60°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
60°

63°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
63°

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now