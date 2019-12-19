Recall on Hillsdale Furniture Five-Drawer Chests due to possible tip-over and entrapment hazard

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Hillsdale Furniture has recalled their Five-Drawer Chest due to a possible tip-over and entrapment hazard.

If the chest is not anchored to a wall, it can pose a serious hazard that may result in death or injuries to children, the recall summary says.

The chests do not meet the performance requirements of U.S. voluntary industry standard.

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access.

Contact Bob’s Discount Furniture or Hillsdale Furniture to receive a free repair or refund.

No incidents have been reported. About 31,000 chests were sold at Bob’s Discount Furniture and other retailers nationwide from August 2010 to August 2019.

