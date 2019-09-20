Protests on climate change becoming more common

NEW YORK, Ny. — Millions of people are taking part in protests about climate change and they say this is just the beginning.

Many of these events are led by youth organizers.

One of the cities with a massive turn out was New York City

Many school districts there canceled class, so students could participate.

Two students, Daniela Reynoso, and Benjamin Ciufo shared their thoughts on the large turnout.

“I see kids, kids who are supposed to be in school but we’re not because we want to make a change,” said Reynoso.

“I see a bunch of people trying to make a difference, just trying to make a change,” said Ciufo.

The United Nations is scheduled to hold its climate summit in New York next week.

A climate march is scheduled to happen in Springfield this weekend Sunday afternoon at Park Central Square.