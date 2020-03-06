President Trump visits tornado-struck Tennessee

COOKEVILLE, Tn. — President Donald Trump marveled at the, quote, “tremendous heart” of people in middle Tennessee as he visited the areas where deadly tornadoes hit earlier this week.

More than 20 people died some of them were children.

Today, President Trump toured damaged areas in Cookeville, Tennessee.

That’s about an hour and a half east of Nashville where most of the deaths from the tornado occurred.

“We need his help, said Dayn Copeland, resident in Cookeville. “We need government help. You can see the homes are destroyed. Definitely appreciate everything he does for the country and this community.”

Copeland said it was beautiful to see neighbors helping each other.

The president toured a street where eight people were killed.

“This is real devastation like you’ll never see hopefully again,” President Trump said. “This was about as big a tornado as you can have.”

The president also met with survivors and volunteers at a local church.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee thanked the president for the federal government’s swift response of disaster aid.