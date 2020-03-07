President Trump sends troops to the southern border

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Trump administration is deploying troops to the southern border to help support customs and border protection.

Groups of migrants amassed at some locations along the border last week after a federal appeals court blocked the so-called “remain in Mexico” policy.

The asylum policy requires migrants to wait in Mexico until their court date in the United States.

Earlier today, the Justice Department filed an emergency petition with the Supreme Court asking the justices to allow the “remain in Mexico” asylum policy to remain in effect pending appeal.