President Trump says “Iran made a very big mistake” by shooting down US drone

Tensions continue to escalate between the United States and Iran after a US drone was shot down early this morning.

The drone was an RQ4 Global Hawk, Iran says it violated Iranian airspace.

But the US military says the unmanned plane was in international airspace in the strait of hormuz and called it an unprovoked attack.

President Trump tweeted, “Iran made a very big mistake!”

Its the latest provocation as tension rises between the two countries.

Last week, the US has blamed Iran for attacks on two oil tankers.

The Pentagon claims this video showed an Iranian patrol boat and member of the revolutionary guard removing an unexploded mine attached to the hull of one of the damaged ships.

“I think we need to continue what we are doing, i’ll say it again, military restraint but maximum pressure.” John Kennedy (R) Louisiana

There is concern any miscalculation in the region could push the two countries into an open conflict.

“however we go forward we must recognize that working with our allies is very important.” Nancy Pelosi (D) California

The US has deployed an aircraft carrier and about 1,000 additional troops to the region.