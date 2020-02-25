President Trump requests funds for coronavirus cause

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Trump is asking Congress for more than $2 billion dollars to fight the coronavirus.

The CDC warned that the United States should start preparing for the virus to spread.

More than 50 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the US so far.

Hospitals are reviewing how to handle the fast-spreading illness and the CDC has reached out to companies and organizations about possibly canceling events.

Senator Roy Blunt was part of a briefing on coronavirus in Washington on February 25, 2020.

“I’ve been talking to CDC and HHS, both for the last 3 weeks,” Senator Blunt said. “I have no reason to believe they’re not doing everything they can think of to be prepared and I believe will be.”

Senator Blunt says doctors are working on a vaccine but it could be a long year and a half before it is ready.

Congress is expected to vote on the president’s request for additional funding this week.