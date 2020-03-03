President Trump offers condolences to Tennessee tornado victims

WASHINGTON D.C. — This morning while speaking at the National Association of Counties, President Trump offered his condolences and promised federal support to victims of the Tennessee tornados.

“Before I begin I want to send my warm wishes to the great people of Tennessee in the wake of the horrible, very vicious tornado that killed at least 19 people and injured many more,” President Trump said. “We’re working with the leaders in Tennesse, including their great Governor Bill Leigh to make sure that everything is done properly. FEMA is already on the ground. And I’ll be going there on Friday. Our hearts are full of sorrow for the lives that were lost. And we will recover and we will rebuild and we will help them. Condolences. Tough, tough situation.”