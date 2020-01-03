President Trump announces ban on e-cigarette sales

U.S. — The Trump Administration announced today, Jan. 2, a ban on flavored e-cigarette sales.

According to the American Lung Association (ALA), they aren’t convinced this will stop kids from vaping.

The rules state that stores will only be allowed to sell menthol products, not other fruity flavors.

The ban only applies to closed e-cigarette pods.

Erika Sward, with ALA, says she’s worried that teens will work their way around this new ban.

“There’s a quick hack that is on YouTube and other platforms that shows kids how to refill these cartridges,” Sward said. “Very troubling. The only compromise this is making is of our children’s health.”

The ban still allows retailers to sell some flavors that one man at the Americans for Tax Reform, Paul Blair, advocated for.

Blair says that a complete ban would have hurt President Trump in the 2020 election.

“The compromise is still fortunate in some way because it preserves at least one option for these adults,” Blair said. “The argument we made to the administration was this seriously might cost you the election.”

The Trump Administration says stores will have until February to get products approved for sale.