President Trump a part of closed-door meeting over vaping teens

WASHINGTON D.C. — Underage vaping was a main topic at the White House today.

The president invited health officials and industry representatives for a discussion on how to respond to a growing list of vaping related deaths.

At issue is whether to ban non-tobacco flavored vaping products that are popular with young people.

In September, the white announced plans to ban flavors, but today, President Trump questioned if outlawing them would be worse, comparing it to prohibition.

The president is also considering raising the minimum age to purchase E-cigarettes from 18 to 21.

The American medical association called this week for a total ban on all E-cigarette products that do not meet FDA approval as smoking cessation tools.