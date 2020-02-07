Political parties divided on Medicaid block grants

U.S. — The White House is now allowing states to receive Medicaid block grants from the federal government.

That means states can decide to get a one-time chunk of money for Medicaid funding.

Democrats fear this could be a way for states to scale back spending.

Republicans say this is a better way to take care of the country’s poorest people.

But Democrats argue this could strip millions of Americans of health coverage.

Michigan Representative Debbie Dingell is one of those lawmakers.

“A loss of coverage for seniors, the disabled and our children,” Dingell said. “We need to protect Medicaid not cut it.”

Georgia Republican Buddy Carter said block grants are the right solution because they give states the flexibility they need to run the program successfully.

“States will be able to take that money and be able to treat patients and then share in savings,” Carter said.

Democrats passed a resolution Thursday condemning the administration decision.

Republicans called the non-binding vote a publicity stunt.