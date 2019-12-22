Police: 13 people shot at house party in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A shooting at a house party early Sunday on Chicago’s South Side wounded 13 people, four of them critically, Chicago police said.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute at a the party that was being “given in memorial of a subject slain in April,” Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said. He said shots were first fired just after 12:30 a.m.

The victims range in age from 16 to 48 and suffered “different and various gunshot wounds to their bodies.”

Two people were being questioned, Waller said. One of them was arrested with a weapon, he said, while the other was wounded. Waller said police recovered a revolver.

Waller described three different shooting scenes at the residential location in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. The shooting started inside, then more shots were fired as people began spilling out of the house. He said shots were also fired at a third place in the vicinity.

He described the shooting as an “isolated incident.”