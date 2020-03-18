PHOTOS: Earthquake causes damage across the Wasatch Front

Landscape damage in Bountiful

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Here are a few of the photos we’ve received in the newsroom from viewers of damage caused by the 5.7 magnitude earthquake this morning.

  • From Amy in Salt Lake City
  • This is damage in Salt Lake City caused by the 5.7 magnitude earthquake
  • From Wyatt in Magna area
  • From Ali in Kearns
  • From Reporter Hailey Hendricks in building damage in Magna
  • Broken trumpet on Angel moroni Salt Lake Temple
  • Business in downtown Magna
  • Business in downtown Magna

Video from Spencer Hanks at West Valley City Crumble cookie

