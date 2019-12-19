Photo of a state trooper praying with man who lost his brother is going viral

MADISONVILLE, Texas (12/19/2019) — It’s a photo that is touch hearts, and is reminding us the reason for the season.

Lanell McGee James posted on her Facebook page a photo of a state trooper praying with her brother. Her post begins, ” With so much going on nowadays with police killing people and people killing the police as well as racial tensions, I felt compelled to share this picture.”

James says she and her husband were driving to Dallas when they were pulled over. The trooper, identified only as Trooper Bates, asked where they were headed, she said Dallas due to a death in the family.

What happened next is what appears to have prompted James to share the photo with the world.

Here is part of what she posted: