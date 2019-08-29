Live Now
Organization sends Springfield disaster team to Florida for hurricane impact

convoy of hope

Fl. — A disaster services team is deploying from Springfield to Florida in order to help those in need after the expected hurricane landfall on Monday, September 2.

Convoy of Hope’s national spokesperson, Jeff Nene, explains.

“The team plans to deploy from Springfield over the holiday weekend to be stationed in an area of impact as soon as it’s safe to do so. This will ensure Convoy is positioned to help those in need as soon as possible.”

According to Convoy of Hope, Hurricane Dorian is projected to become a Category 4 storm by the time it reaches America with winds up to 125 mph.

Once the team arrives, they will meet with partners to assess the situation and further develop their response strategy.

Click here to follow Convoy’s response.

