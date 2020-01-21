Ohio police describe Girl Scout cookies as ‘highly addictive substance,’ offer to take them off citizens’ hands

RAVENNA, Oh. (FOX) — The first taste usually isn’t even free, either.

Police in northeast Ohio are warning locals to stay wary of a “highly addictive substance” that will soon be flooding their neighborhood: Girl Scout cookies.

“We wanted to make our community aware of a highly addictive substance that is about to hit the streets,” the Ravenna Police Department wrote in a Facebook post last week, alongside a photo of the offending cookies. “These items go by a variety of names like ‘Thin Mints,’ ‘S’mores’ and ‘Lemonades’ just to name a few,” officials added.

Just as dangerous as the cookies themselves, however, are the pint-sized pushers spreading their goods throughout Ravenna, cops warned.

“These items are distributed by strong, smart, fearless young women who will lure you in with their story and get you hooked,” they wrote.

“We know many people think I will just get one box. But one turns into two and two turns into five and the next thing you know you are hiding ‘Thin Mints’ in the freezer.”

The department then generously offered to “properly dispose” of any Girl Scout cookies dropped off at the Ravenna police station.

“We want you to know we are here for you,” police declared.

The citizens of Ravenna were largely thankful to police for the warning and subsequent disposal offer, although not all seemed to be willing to heed the department’s advice.

“I think that is a selfless act to be willing to step up and be willing to help the public with these very addictive items. I for one will have to pass on the offer,” one commenter wrote. “I will run the risk of addiction and perhaps buy enough Thin Mints to be able to eat them in July.”

“Very caring department to get these ‘bad’ things off the streets of Ravenna,” another wrote. “Thank you for your continued dedication to our city’s citizens!! Stay safe!!”