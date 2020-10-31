Ohio mail carrier accused of hiding 335 pieces of mail in car, including ballot application

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police video shows the moment investigators busted an Ohio mail carrier for allegedly not delivering hundreds of pieces of mail.

The Department of Justice said De’Andrian Rice, 27, had 335 pieces of mail in her possession. Some of the items included an absentee ballot application, letters from the City of Cleveland Water Department, Dolly Parton book club books and political advertisements.

The arrest video shows Maple Heights police and agents with the US Postal Service Office of Inspector General. They went to an apartment, knocked, spoke to Rice inside, and then walked her out.

The case came to light on October 19 when Bedford police made a traffic stop. They searched Rice’s car and discovered the mail.

“Americans depend upon the reliability and security of the U.S. mail, especially during this election season,” said U.S Attorney Justin Herdman. “Actions by mail carriers and postal employees that violate this trust will result in federal prosecution.”

Rice is charged with delay or destruction of mail or newspapers. She is currently in custody.

The mail has since been put back in circulation for delivery. The absentee ballot application has also been returned to the affected customer.

“The vast majority of the 630,000 postal employees are hard-working, trustworthy individuals who work around the clock to deliver the nation’s mail,” said U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General Special Agent in Charge Kenneth Cleevely. “However, when one of them chooses to violate that trust, special agents with the USPS OIG will investigate and pursue criminal charges and the employee’s removal. To report postal crimes, contact www.USPSOIG.gov or 888-USPSOIG.”