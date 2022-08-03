A popular restaurant chain announces it is adding a plant-based sausage alternative dish to its offerings. The internet reacted.

Cracker Barrel, a popular Tennessee-based restaurant chain, announced Aug. 1 it was adding Impossible Sausage™ to its all-day breakfast menu. It was, as stated in the press release, the company’s first plant-based meat option. As is typical for a publicly traded company in these modern times, a Facebook post was made, announcing the menu change.

And 3,600 comments later, opinions are still coming in.

Some were upset:

“I just lost respect for a once great Tennessee company.”

“Not in a billion years am I eating this. The only thing impossible will be how to recover from this mess.”

“Just another reason to avoid Cracker Barrel. The cleanliness is awful, service has gone downhill, and now you are making sausage from plants, and seem proud of it. It is aptly named. ‘Impossible.’”

Others were more accepting:

“I prefer the real stuff, but glad these options are available for those who want/need them.”

“I’m a big meat eater but impossible burgers and sausage are sooooo good!! I couldn’t even tell the difference. I think it’s great for people who can’t eat meat for whatever reason!!”

“Speaking as a person who is allergic to pork and who misses eating sausage, THANK YOU for adding this to the menu!”

Sarcasm, an internet comment tradition, found itself in a fertile field: