Non-profit creates app to stop veteran suicide

SEATTLE — Twenty veterans take their lives every day nationwide.

It’s a problem the military has tried to solve for years.

But a Seattle based non-profit believes it has the answer.

It’s founded by marine corps veteran, Aaron Quinonez.

He stopped by Ozark this afternoon to raise awareness and money for a mobile app called “Operation Pop Smoke.”

The military name comes from throwing a smoke grenade, signaling a helicopter to come and pick up the wounded.

Quinonez says most prevention programs don’t work because they lose contact with the vet overtime.

Plus, vets with PTSD have reduced cognitive abilities during episodes and may not reach out for help in a time of need.

Operation Pop Smoke was developed as a private messaging system centered around a squad of veterans.

If a vet is having suicidal thoughts, the app can send a GPS location to the group to quickly find him.

“Now they don’t have to think about who am I going to call. What am I going to say? I don’t want to bother people. All they have to do is have 3 seconds of clarity to push that button and it sends the alert. And so we’re never going to leave a man behind,” Quinonez said, also a member of the Marines. “So what it does, is this app gives that veteran that little bit of hope that their squad is coming for them. And so they’re going to fight harder and longer to stay alive because they don’t want to let the squad down.”

Quinonez sees the app as something similar to the Heimlich maneuver or CPR.

Right now you can pre-order operation pop smoke on its website which will be released on Nov. 11.