Newborn found alive in plastic bag under leaves outside NC home

MARSHVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Deputies in Union County are investigating after a newborn baby boy was found inside a plastic bag, underneath leaves near a home.

The infant was found around 2 p.m. Wednesday near a home on East Highway 74, in the Marshville area. Investigators say the sheriff’s office got information from Atrium Union that the child may be near the home.

When deputies responded to the home, the report states, they heard faint cries from the newborn and found him inside the bag and “concealed under leaves” next to a fence. Officials say the child was still alive and showed signs he was just recently born.

EMS was called to the scene and medics took the newborn to the hospital.

Detectives and crime scene investigators collected evidence and conducting interviews at the scene. The names of the parties involved have not been released pending the filing of criminal charges.

No further details have been made public.

Anyone with further information about the case should call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789