New study says mass shootings have weak link to mental health

WASHINGTON D.C. — Mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton have once again brought gun control to the forefront of political discussion.

Often tied with that talk is mental illness, but a new report says that link may not be strong.

The report comes from the National Council for Behavioral Health.

It says there is a modest link between mental illness and violence.

However, the study maintains a diagnosis does not mean someone is at risk for committing an act of mass violence.

The American Physcological Association warned that “routinely blaming mass shootings on mental illness is unfounded and stigmatizing.”

A spokesperson for amnesty international, Charanya Krishnaswami, agrees.

“Individuals with mental health issues are so much more often the victims of these types of actions of gun violence rather than their perpetrators.”

President Donald Trump has signaled his response to the mass shootings will focus on mental health concerns by supporting measures like red flag laws.

That could take guns out of the hands of people who are considered a danger to others or themselves.