New federal law causes confusion with younger tobacco users

U.S. — It’s now a federal law that if you’re younger than 21 you can’t buy tobacco products.

The sudden change is causing confusion nationwide.

The law went into effect on Dec. 20.

The convenience store industry says its businesses didn’t have much warning about the change.

Now there are younger customers who are only learning at the checkout that they can’t buy tobacco.

Attorney Doug Kantor represents the National Association of Convenience Stores.

Kantor says the problem is that the law took effect immediately.

“That was a shock because the law also says that the FDA has six months to write new regulations and then 90 days from the new regulation until they would be implemented,” Kantor said.

Federal officials are working on an education campaign for retailers.

Retailers inside Springfield have been operating this way for months.

City leaders raised the tobacco-buying age to 21 last year.