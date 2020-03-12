NBA season postponed due to the coronavirus

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The NBA game in Oklahoma City tonight between the thunder and jazz was postponed along with the rest of the season.

Just moments before tipoff, it was discovered that Jazz Center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus.

the Missouri Valley says it will play its women’s tournament in Moline, Illinois with fans in the stands.

Keep in mind the big ten, big 12, ACC and PAC12 conference tournaments will be played without fans.

And earlier today, the NCAA announced all its postseason tournaments, including the division one and two men and women’s basketball tournament, will be played without fans in the stands.

That decision was made late this afternoon by NCAA president Mark Emmert.

Emmert says the NCAA is continuing to assess the impact of COVID-19.

The only people that will be allowed in the arenas will be essential staff and limited family attendance.

The Missouri State Lady Bears are ranked 19th in the country and are expected to make it to the NCAA’s.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton was asked about playing without fans before the official announcement.

“On the men’s side, on the women’s side, even if you’re watching on T.V. and there’s no fans there, it would be awkward,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “It would be a situation where we would have to create our own energy and not rely on fans at all or the atmosphere. I don’t think we’ve ever really been in a situation like that, but most teams haven’t and I think everyone will be in the same boat.”