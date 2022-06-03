SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 14-year-old from Texas was named this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee champion.

Speller 231 Harini Logan from San Antonio, Texas earned her win in a lightning round spell-off against speller 76 Vikram Raju a twelve-year-old from Denver, Colorado.

The spell-off was the first in the history of the bee. The judges called for the spell-off after the two contestants spelled multiple words incorrectly back to back.

Each contestant had 90 seconds to spell as many words correctly as possible. Raju ended with 15 correct words, but Logan was ultimately victorious with 22 correct words. Her final winning word was “moorhen” an English noun meaning the female of a red grouse.

This was Logan’s 4th year competing in the bee and her last chance for the national title, but for Raju, this is only his 3rd year and he plans to be back next year.