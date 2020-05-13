Missouri moving ahead with execution plans

FILE – This Feb. 18, 2014, file photo, released by Missouri Department of Corrections, shows death row inmate Walter Barton, convicted of killing an 81-year-old mobile home park manager nearly three decades ago now faces execution in May. The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday, May 13, 2020, set a May 19, execution date for Barton (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP, File)

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is moving ahead with plans to execute a man next week for killing a trailer park operator nearly three decades ago, despite new concerns about key evidence that led to his conviction.

Walter Barton, 64, is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing 81-year-old Gladys Kuehler in 1991. She was beaten, sexually assaulted and stabbed more than 50 times in the town of Ozark, near Springfield. The execution would be the first in the U.S. since March 5.

Three jurors involved in Barton’s 2006 trial now express misgivings, based on new blood spatter evidence, Barton’s attorney, Fred Duchardt Jr., said Wednesday. The NAACP and Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty submitted more than 5,000 petition signatures Wednesday to Republican Gov. Mike Parson, urging him to grant clemency.

Parson’s spokeswoman Kelli Jones said the governor’s office anticipates that that the execution will go on as scheduled. She declined further comment.

Duchardt also has an appeal pending in federal court.

Key to Barton’s conviction was blood that was found on his clothing. Duchardt said the blood got there after Barton and others found Kuehler dead.

A blood spatter expert retained by Barton’s defense team concluded that the assailant would have had far more blood on his clothing. Duchardt said three jurors recently signed affidavits calling the new evidence “compelling” and saying it would have affected their deliberations. The jury foreman said, based on the evidence, he would have been “uncomfortable” recommending the death penalty.

Duchardt said he is trying to reach the other surviving jurors, but the coronavirus shutdown has slowed that effort and created other logistical issues. For example, with public buildings closed, members of Barton’s defense team interviewed two jurors in a parking lot, he said.

“They’re having to shout over a wind storm by social distancing distance to try and talk about any of this stuff,” Duchardt said.

Other states have called off executions due to the coronavirus. Texas, the national leader in executions, delayed six lethal injections. The Tennessee Supreme Court moved one to next year, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine moved some to 2022.

The Missouri execution will be at the prison in Bonne Terre, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of St. Louis. No confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported there. Missouri Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said everyone entering the prison will have their temperatures checked and will be offered face coverings.

No witnesses for Barton or the victim plan to attend, Pojmann said. Eight witnesses for the state, including reporters, have been invited. An Associated Press reporter plans to be among the witnesses.

Pojmann said the state witnesses will be divided into three rooms. “At this point, we anticipate having no more than two witnesses in each room,” she said.

Parson allowed nonessential businesses and institutions to reopen on May 4 with limits on crowd sizes and social distancing requirements. St. Louis city and county are delaying reopening until next week.

Barton’s case has been tied up in court for years due to mistrials, appeals and two overturned convictions. He has maintained his innocence throughout.

Barton often spent time at the mobile home park that Kuehler operated. He was with her granddaughter and a neighbor on the evening of Oct. 9, 1991, when they found her dead in her bedroom.

Police noticed what appeared to be blood stains on Barton’s clothing, and DNA tests confirmed it was Kuehler’s. Barton said the stains must have occurred when he pulled Kuehler’s granddaughter away from the body. The granddaughter first confirmed that account, but testified that Barton never came into the bedroom. A blood spatter expert at Barton’s trial said the three small stains likely resulted from the “impact” of the knife.

In new court filings, Duchardt cited the findings of Lawrence Renner, who examined Barton’s clothing and boots. Renner concluded the killer would have had far more bloodstains.

In April, the Missouri Supreme Court denied Barton’s request for a new hearing. Duchardt also argues that Barton is incompetent to be executed because he suffered a brain injury as a teenager.